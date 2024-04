By June 1, 2024, everyone involved in the Janel Grant lawsuit will have responded to the court.

Based on official court filings, the defendants in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit will have to respond by the following dates:

* John Laurinaitis (May 14, 2024)

* Vince McMahon (May 24, 2024)

* World Wrestling Entertainment (June 1, 2024)

Originally, the belief was that they would all have to respond by mid-May.

We will keep you posted.