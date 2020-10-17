According to Ringside News and later confirmed by TalkSport, former WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch was backstage at last night’s season two premiere episode of SmackDown from the Amway Center. The report notes that The Man was accompanying her partner Seth Rollins for his return to the blue-brand following the WWE draft.

Lynch has been absent from WWE programming since the Raw after Money In The Bank, where she relinquished her title to Asuka after announcing she was taking time off to be a mom.

