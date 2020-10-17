AEW star Joey Janela issued the following statement on his Twitter account addressing the number of positive COVID-19 cases coming from last weekend’s GCW Collective events. Janela, who has worked closely with the promotion for years, states that they’ll be sure to take further precautions in the future to avoid more outbreaks, then reveals that most of the roster who worked the shows tested negative.

Let’s get this straight Everyone of my indie opponents & referees have been tested stated in guidelines from my employer since the beginning of summer, & I’ve made sure of that, going forward I will make sure EVERYONE is tested negative before wrestling on GCW show. No excuses!

Most people think I have something to do with running of the company and that’s not the case, but I do see myself as a locker room leader and a pillar of the company and am in constant communication with @Lauderdale11 & will make sure we continue to run & learn from the mistakes.

I can’t talk for you all but most fans I’ve talked to felt safe during the collective. I sat in the stands for about 5 shows and I felt safe, I saw @stepstoolsarahx and @KaiaMcK constantly yelling at drunk fucks to apply their masks properly.

The locker room was the size of a fucking football field and everyone distanced and wore masks in there too…

Also 85% of the wrestlers who wrestled at Collective have gotten their results back and are ok, I’m sure the rest of the ones waiting will receive theirs this morning or afternoon.