WWE’s Becky Lynch sent a quick message to AEW’s Chris Jericho after last night’s RAW.

Lynch did commentary during last night’s non-title RAW match between Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. At one point she said she’s a magician for making Belair’s title disappear in 26 seconds at SummerSlam last year, and she also mentioned being a wizard because she has superhuman powers.

Lynch’s commented led to her trending on social media because Jericho recently billed himself as “The Wizard” and filed to trademark the name. Lynch acknowledged this in a post-RAW tweet.

She re-posted the magician quote and wrote, “I preferred that line. No heat @IAmJericho”

Jericho has not responded to Lynch as of this writing, but she and Jericho are a topic of casual discussion among fans on this Tuesday morning.

This Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will feature Lynch and Asuka challenging Belair for her title in a Triple Threat. Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society just won the inaugural Anarchy In The Arena match against Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz at this past Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

