Beth Phoenix made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer shared that she came up with her nickname, “The Glamazon,” from an episode from the TV show “Sex in the City”:

“I heard the term and I’m like, yes, that’s a wrestling moniker. At the time, other than the Ninth Wonder of the World, the women weren’t really branded with a moniker, like The Rock. I felt like I was in a transitional period in the women’s division. That era that I was in, we had lost a lot of the golden era so to speak, Trish, Jazz, Lita, and all those characters. We were rebuilding the division. During that landscape, there weren’t any girls with that moniker. It was more them using their names. I felt like I was just trying to do everything I could to stand out, and so I was like, I’m just going to brand myself The Glamazon and wear a tiara. So, if I only get 30 seconds on TV, you might not remember my name, but you’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s the girl with the tiara. That’s the tiara girl.’ I was hoping Glamazon would be a good hook. A name like Beth might be a common name, but you might remember, ‘Ooh, Glamazon, that’s kind of neat. She’s like a big Amazonian type of woman.’ I was trying to connect with the audience to give them something memorable so that in the women’s division, I would be one that would stand out.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription