WWE Champion Big E lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event. The top Raw star did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss the match. Here are some of the highlights:

The match:

“This was my first singles main event on a pay-per-view, and to do it with Roman means even more,” Ettore “Big E” Ewen says. “Our paths were different, but after the match, we reflected on spending our days, circa 2010, together in that FCW warehouse. We were not making much money but we were very hungry.”

On Reigns:

“His strength and athleticism are real,” Ewen says. “He even got me up in that powerbomb. I thought he was going to bail on it, but he had that second surge to get me up. Until you’re in the ring with him, people just don’t fully realize how good he is. He’s an incredible performer on an incredible run, and you can’t take away anything from him.“

The story of the match:

“I can’t say that I’m a guy that’s always fought from underneath—I debuted as Dolph Ziggler’s bodyguard and I dropped John Cena, so I can’t pretend that I was never given anything,” Ewen says. “But I’m a guy that is barely 5′ 11″; I didn’t have all these accolades coming into the business, and even though I’m not the Roman type, it’s all about that fight for me. My life has been filled with learning how to get up after getting knocked down.”

Being ready for new challenges with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens: