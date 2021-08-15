Bianca Belair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

While speaking with Kayla Braxton on this morning’s episode of Talking Smack, Belair stated the following:

“You know what, it didn’t even have to be this way. Me and Sasha, we made history at WrestleMania. We’ve had all these amazing moments. We got an ESPY. I tried to give Sasha a chance. You know, I would have gladly given her a rematch but she had to do this, she had to come in and do this. You know what, all that is over and done with. I’m done playing these games with Sasha. I call myself the EST for a reason, so when I see her next week and at SummerSlam, oh it’s going to be on. Everyone wants to talk about how Sasha’s a legend in the making. Well, I might just retire her at SummerSlam and make her legend that night. I’m done with this. I’m done with Sasha.”

Belair and Banks missed Saturday’s WWE house show. For more on that, click here.