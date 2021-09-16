Biana Belair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Becky Lynch at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Belair commented on her loss while speaking to WNM.

“I’m still very hurt by how I did lose the title at SummerSlam. I was excited to get in there with Becky. I wasn’t expecting the title match to happen so quickly. Right now, I’m just trying to regain what I lost as quickly as possible. Just as quickly as I lost, I’m trying to gain it back. Becky has been ducking and dodging me, I finally got her to sign the contract for my rematch. I know that if we really go toe-to-toe in a long match, the outcome is going to be different. I’m excited for that.”

H/T to Fightful