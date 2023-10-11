Bianca Belair has been off television since WWE SummerSlam when she worked a triple threat match that featured Asuka, and Charlotte Flair. Bianca regained the Women’s Title, but her reign was short-lived as IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and became the new champion.

Belair discussed a wide range of topics during an appearance on Rolling Out. Here are the highlights:

On when she’ll be back:

“Hopefully I’ll be back on SmackDown sometime soon. In the coming future, we got me and my husband. We have a Hulu show coming out, a reality series, so be on the lookout for that. Just a lot of exciting things for the future.”

Being the longest-reigning holder of the Raw Women’s Championship (WWE Women’s Title):

“It was very hectic being the longest-reigning Black champion of all-time (in WWE). It was very hectic, the schedule was crazy but it was all worth it and it’s cool to be the person at the top but, it’s also just, you know, looking at everybody that came before me too and the foundation that they set and the record that I’ve broken. One day, it’s gonna be someone that comes along and breaks my record. Records are meant to be broken and that’s how you know when things are evolving and I think that that’s the most important thing to realize is like, yes, I did break a record. I broke someone else’s record to become the longest-reigning Black champion of all-time. But that means things are evolving so when someone breaks my record, that means it’s evolving even more and so that’s the important thing but, it’s really cool but I do feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself to where I was always constantly worried about trying to do things the right way for representation… Just do things the right way and I started realizing, at one point, I was focusing on that instead of just being myself so it’s like, it’s not about doing things the right way. It’s about doing things my way and that’s the right way to do it and just to be organic and being able to relate to people and so it’s been great.”

