Bianca Belair may have had an intense rivalry with Bayley, but she’s got nothing but respect for the Damage CTRL leader.

The EST and current Raw Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast. During their chat, Belair credited Bayley as the one four horsewoman that doesn’t get enough credit for the impact she’s had on the WWE women’s division. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Bayley is the most underrated for the Four Horsewoman:

I love Bayley. I feel like she’s one of the Four Horsewomen that doesn’t get as much credit as she should. She does so much that’s not for herself. Anybody that she steps in the ring with, she brings the best out of them and that’s what she did for me. I remember our Last Woman Standing match in particular. I was watching a lot of other Last Woman, Last Man Standing matches and you have your table spots and you have your ladder spots and your chair spots. We just wanted to make it as creative as possible and different.

Calls Bayley one of her favorite competitors to go up against:

We’ve always been able to do that because Bayley is amazing in the ring physically, but when it comes to mentally, her creative mind is so amazing. We were able to create some amazing and iconic moments in that Last Woman Standing match like the golf cart. Like, we’re in Saudi Arabia and there’s women driving golf carts. That doesn’t happen all the time. It was really cool to create these fun and unique moments for these matches. The ladder match as well, that was our goal. Bayley is one of my favorite competitors to go up against.

