During her interview with Sportskeeda, Bianca Belair spoke on her ability to lift Otis on her shoulders during the obstacle course segment on a recent episode of Smackdown. Here’s what she had to say:

I’m thinking Otis is very solid and I’m strong. I call myself the strongest. I tell everyone all the time that I’m the strongest. So at this point, I have to show everybody. So, I know that I’m strong. But I know that my adrenaline had a lot to do with being able to pick up Otis as well.

I think that was a very, very fun moment. I think that was a very important moment to show on TV and show it to the WWE Universe that me being strong is not something that I say. I actually am strong. If I say something I mean it. If I say I’m going to do something, I’m gonna do it. I want to build the reputation that when I say I’m going to do something, everyone knows to take me serious because I know that, it’s going to happen.