Bianca Belair On Making Her Main Roster Debut In Front Of An Empty Arena

During her interview with FOX Sports, Bianca Belair spoke on the difficulty of making her main roster debut without a crowd. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s been challenging. I can’t lie and say it’s fine. The fans play a major role in what we do. We do it for the fans. I actually debuted at WrestleMania with no crowd. I debuted on RAW with no crowd. When I found out I was debuting at RAW after WrestleMania, it was something that I was really looking forward to because you can’t ask for a better debut than to debut at RAW the day after WrestleMania.

That’s the biggest debut you could possibly have, either at WrestleMania or the day after. That’s what I was going to be getting, and it was this huge build-up. Then, it was like, OK, now it’s not gonna be in front of thousands of people. Not only that, it’s not gonna be front of anybody. It was very challenging, but you just have to make the best of what it is, and you really have to rely on your talent and try to tell that story to convey it to the TV screen and not just to the fans in the crowd.