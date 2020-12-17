WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes & SPORF, and revealed how a conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry inspired the idea for her “EST of WWE” gimmick.

“Well, when I was in NXT, and I was new, I remember Mark Henry coming down to NXT, to the Performance Center and asking me, ‘Who do you want to be? What do you want people to see and think of when they see you? And you want it to be so easy that people already know who you are, what you’re about without you even having to open your mouth.’

“And so I was sitting there trying to figure out who I want to be, ‘I know I’m strong, I know I’m fast, I know I’m tough and I’m all these things, I feel like I’m a hybrid.’ But it was just all over the place and I couldn’t break it down to simplify it so that people could very easily understand it.”

Belair continued and said after trying to simplify everything and focus on one thing, she managed to encompass everything in just three letters – EST.

“I remember being like, ‘OK, I have to pick one thing and focus on one thing so it’s very simple.’ And so I remember I was talking one day, and I was like, ‘Yeah. you know, I’m just the strongest and I’m the fastest, and I’m the roughest, I’m the toughest, I’m the quickest, I’m the greatest, I’m the prettiest, I’m the best. I’m just… I’m the est. I’m the est. The E-S-T. And I’m in NXT. EST rhymes with NXT. Simple’,” she said.

