WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair spoke to a number of media outlets shortly after winning the title at WrestleMania 37, where she defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of night one. TMZ Sports asked Belair to comment on the marquee moment in her career, which the EST calls a moment that was bigger than her and Banks. Highlights are below.

On creating a legacy with Sasha Banks:

It’s very important and I am just blessed and honored that I could be the person to be in this position with Sasha Banks and create this history and it is so important. I always say representation is not a request. Representation is requirement and WWE is a perfect example of how people should follow by propelling women and representing women and treating women in sports and in the world. It’s an amazing moment to stand in the ring with Sasha Banks and be the first time — it’s the first two African-American women have had a title match at WrestleMania and we’re main event. That just shows the significance of this and Sasha Banks has this amazing legacy and to be able to pass this down to me, accept me picking her to face for the SmackDown Women’s Championship so that we can create this history.

How the moment was bigger than both of them: