WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how she feels about her feud with the great Becky Lynch, how it made her a bigger star, and recalls lifting Otis on her shoulders for an obstacle course segment on television. Highlights are below.

Says working with Lynch made her a bigger superstar:

I did, I did [bond with Becky Lynch throughout this story we’ve told]. Becky Lynch, she’s an amazing person inside the ring, outside the ring. No other better person to learn from. I feel like I’ve had so much growth just by working with her and she’s helped me tremendously even through the whole story of, you know, at first, 26 seconds, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, your momentum’s completely gone’ and actually, Becky Lynch has made me a bigger superstar. Becky is someone, she shows up, she shows out. She steps in, she stands up no matter what’s on the line and she makes sure that women are at the forefront of everything and make sure these titles are always represented no matter what and I’ve learned so much from her inside and outside the ring and I’ve definitely bonded with her.

Recalls lifting Otis on her shoulders for an obstacle course:

So I was so nervous [for the obstacle course/picking up Otis]. Oh my goodness, I was so nervous for that whole entire obstacle course. Like more nervous than I would have been for a WrestleMania match because it’s live TV, I’m jumping hurdles, I’m supposed to be ‘The EST’. What if I trip? What do I do now? How do fix this? I can’t be ‘The EST’ anymore. I have to just go away and come back as something new and then having to pick up Otis, I’m like, what!? Okay, I know I’m The EST. People come to me with ideas all the time like, ‘You can do it.’ I’m like, ‘You think I can do that?’ But it was a thing of my adrenaline was just pumping and I’m like, I have to do it, I’m the strongest. This is the way that I have to show that I’m the strongest, I’m new and I’m new on the scene and that was fun but, Otis is not a light guy [Belair laughed].

