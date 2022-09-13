AEW Dark Results 9/13/22

The NOW Arena

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (35-21) Penelope Ford vs. (0-3) Alice Crowley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Crowley backs Ford into the ropes. Ford turns Crowley over. Ford with a forearm smash. Strong lockup. Crowley with two arm-drags. Crowley applies a wrist lock. Crowley slaps Ford in the chest. Crowley with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Ford kicks Crowley in the face. Ford with a running clothesline. Ford repeatedly kicks Crowley in the face. Ford punches Crowley in the back. Ford with a Straight Boot. Ford applies a greco roman throat hold. Ford is choking Crowley with her knee.

Ford puts her leg on the back of Crowley’s neck. Ford repeatedly stomps on Crowley’s chest. Ford applies a front face lock. Crowley with heavy bodyshots. Crowley with a forearm smash. Crowley goes for a Bodyslam, but Ford lands back on her feet. Ford with a forearm shot across the back of Crowley. Ford sends Crowley face first into the middle rope. Ford with a Running Dropkick. Ford with a Back Handspring Elbow Smash. Ford follows that with The Helluva Kick. Ford drives Crowley face first into the canvas. Ford makes Crowley tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (36-21) Penelope Ford via Submission

Second Match: (59-33) Dante Martin & (42-33) Matt Sydal vs. (2-3) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi)

The Wingmen attacks Dante and Sydal before the bell rings. Dosey Do Routine. Dante with a Flying Dropkick. Sydal dropkicks the left knee of Bononi. Dante with a forearm smash. Meeting Of The Minds. Dropkick/Spinning Back Kick Combination. Stereo Planchas to the outside. Dante rolls Nemeth back into the ring. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Nemeth. Sydal with a Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Bononi punches Sydal behind the referee’s back. Nemeth dropkicks Sydal for a two count. Nemeth rakes the eyes of Sydal. Nemeth tags in Bononi. Bononi with a gut punch. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Bononi is choking Sydal with his boot. Nemeth with clubbing blows to Sydal’s back. Bononi slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bononi whips Sydal into the turnbuckles. Bononi kicks Sydal in the chest. Bononi whips Sydal across the ring. Bononi with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Bononi denies The Schoolboy Rollup. Bononi tags in Nemeth.

Nemeth kicks Sydal in the gut. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry position. Nemeth hyperextends the left shoulder of Sydal. Nemeth with a Fist Drop for a two count. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Nemeth inadvertently punches Bononi. Sydal with a Hurricanrana into the ropes. Bononi goes for a Bodyslam, but Sydal counters with a Spinning DDT. Sydal tags in Dante. Dante dodges The Big Boot. Dante with a forearm smash. Dante dropkicks Bononi. Side Step Display. Bononi inadvertently knocks Nemeth off the apron. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Nemeth runs interference. Nemeth tags himself in. Assisted Death Valley Driver for a two count. Bononi goes for a Butterfly Suplex, but Dante counters with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dante with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Sydal delivers a Roundhouse Kick. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (60-33) Dante Martin & (43-33) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Third Mach: (14-31) Skye Blue & (0-13) Queen Aminata vs. (43-25) Diamante & (33-35) Emi Sakura w/Baliyan Akki

Skye Blue and Diamante will start things off. Blue ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Diamante avoids The SuperKick. Blue denies The Shiranui. Diamante dodges a Roundhouse Kick from Blue. Diamante uppercuts Blue. Diamante applies a waist lock. Blue decks Diamante with a back elbow smash. Sakura trips Blue from the outside. Misfired Clotheslines. Diamante with a Release German Suplex. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Diamante tags in Sakura. Sakura stomps on Blue’s back. Sakura with Three Mongolian Chops. Sakura rakes the back of Blue. Sakura with a Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Blue. Sakura stomps on Blue’s chest. Sakura tags in Diamante. Blue with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Blue kicks the left knee of Diamante. Diamante blocks another SuperKick from Blue. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Blue tags in Aminata.

Aminata kicks Diamante in the face. Aminata with a double chop. Aminata ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Aminata with a short-arm clothesline. Aminata blocks a boot from Sakura. Aminata with a Flatliner for a one count. Diamante stomps on the left foot of Aminata. Diamante hammers down on the back of Aminata’s neck. Diamante tags in Sakura. Sakura unloads a series of knife edge chops. Sakura knocks Blue off the ring apron. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Diamante with a Slingshot Splash. Sakura follows that with The Vader Bomb for a two count. Blue dumps Diamante out of the ring. Aminata HeadButts Sakura. Aminata tags in Blue. Blue with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Blue slams Sakura’s head on the apron. Blue rolls Sakura back into the ring. Sakura slaps Blue in the face. Sakura kicks the left hamstring of Blue. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Blue SuperKicks Sakura. Blue connects with a Twisting Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-31) Skye Blue & (1-13) Queen Aminata via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (3-3) Danhausen vs. (9-57-2) Peter Avalon

Danhausen is playing mind games with Avalon. Avalon kicks Danhausen in the gut. Avalon punches Danhausen in the back. Avalon bodyslams Danhausen. Avalon shakes his hips. Danhausen ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Danhausen with a Northern Lights Suplex. Danhausen with a running elbow smash. Danhausen follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Danhausen with a shoulder block. Danhausen with a Slingshot German Suplex. Avalon dodges The Pump Kick. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Danhausen answers with The Pump Kick. Danhausen curses Avalon. Danhausen makes Avalon tap out to The Octopus Stretch.

Winner: (4-3) Danhausen via Submission

Fifth Match: (40-19) Matt Hardy vs. (34-44) Angelico

Angelico with a wrist lock takedown. Angelico walks over Hardy’s back. Hardy backs Angelico into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico spins Hardy around. Angelico with a deep arm-drag. Angelico taunts Hardy. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angelico applies a double wrist lock. Hardy bodyslams Angelico. Hardy repeatedly slams Angelico’s head on every turnbuckle pad in the ring. Hardy with a straight right hand. Hardy with a Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Angelico denies The Side Effect. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Hardy goes for The Twist Of Fate, but Angelico blocks it. Angelico sends Hardy to the ring apron.

Angelico sweeps out the legs of Hardy. Angelico repeatedly stomps on Hardy’s chest. Angelico abuses the referee’s five count. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico kicks Hardy in the back for a two count. Angelico applies a grounding full nelson lock. Hardy reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico with another snap mare takeover. Angelico applies an arm-bar. Hardy with heavy bodyshots. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Hardy. Hardy hits The Side Effect for a two count. Hardy kicks Angelico in the gut. Angelico denies The Twist Of Fate. Angelico rolls Hardy over for a two count. Angelico with an inside cradle for a two count. Angelico with a drop toe hold. Angelico follows that with The La Magistral for a two count. Hardy avoids the backslide cover. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-19) Matt Hardy via Pinfall

