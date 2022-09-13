Good Karma Wrestling recently conducted an interview with Taya Valkyrie, who spoke in-depth about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on NWA women’s champion Kamille, how Kamille has really improved her game, and how happy she was that their NWA 74 matchup was well received. Highlights from the interview are below.

Has high praise for NWA women’s champion Kamille:

[Kamille has come] incredibly far. I’ve watched her grow so much over the last several years but especially in the last two years, you know, as NWA Champion, 400-plus days. She’s really come into her own and what we did, going the whole 20-plus minutes in that main event with a lot of pressure, the weight of the world on our shoulders, representing women’s wrestling, showing that we deserve that spot.

How she was happy with their matchup at NWA 74:

We did that and people were left talking and that’s exactly what we wanted and I can’t wait to have my rematch and I can’t wait to get what is rightfully mine which is the NWA Women’s Championship.

