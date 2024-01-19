Greatness recognizes greatness.

WWE superstar Bianca Belair recently appeared on Wednesday WorldWide to discuss her relationship with Charlotte Flair, with the EST naming The Queen as one of her dream WrestleMania opponents. Belair later adds that she’s been in conversation with Charlotte a good amount once she went down with injury, and that she is sorely missed backstage.

Yeah, definitely. I’ve talked to her a few times. I just talked to her on Saturday, checking in with her. The whole SmackDown roster, we miss her so much. But I don’t really want to speak for her and for her journey, but I was checking in with her and making sure she’s doing good. As you said, she’s one of my dream opponents, especially for WrestleMania. I’m just hoping one day we still get that match, and I think that’s a huge match that can happen with or without a title. Of course, I would go after a title with Charlotte Flair, but I also feel like that match would be so big that it wouldn’t need a title. I think our women’s roster has evolved so much, has so much talent that we can have a WrestleMania match for women that isn’t a title match. Because that’s how big that match can be, and that doesn’t really happen at WrestleMania for women. It’s usually always the title match that happens, but our roster’s so strong that having Belair versus Flair can stand on its own, even without a title and be an amazing match. So I’m hoping that that can happen in the future with or without a title at WrestleMania. So I just know Charlotte Flair, she is one of the hardest-workers in this business and loves wrestling. For that, you have to appreciate her for that. Knowing how hard working she is, I just know that, this recovery, she’s gonna back as fast as she can. I already know that about her. She’s gonna really put her mind to this recovery and really beast it, so I’m excited about her comeback.

