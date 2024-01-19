2K Games is set to make an announcement on the future of WWE 2K24 later this month. To get fans talking about the game they have released several new teases on its social media channel, including an interview with NFL superstar and wrestling fanatic George Kittle.

Kittle gets asked who he thinks should be on the cover of 2K24, an honor that belonged to John Cena for 2K23. The all-pro tight end named The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) as his top picks following the duo’s Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns. Kittle also named Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as picks for that same reason.

That’s not all. 2K games also released tweets showcasing top WWE superstars Rhea Riley and Bianca Belair, a possible hint that one of the two could be the cover athlete for 2K24.