Rob Van Dam gives his thoughts on AEW superstar, Darby Allin.

The Whole F’n Show spoke about the former two-time TNT Champion during the latest edition of his One Of A Kind podcast. RVD states that Allin is the type of guy who clearly loves the business based on how much he puts his body on the line in matches.

First off, he’s one of those guys that I have to assume loves the business cause I see him beat the fuck out of his body up and down, doing crazy things that you don’t do unless you love the business. It takes a lot of heart to do what I’ve seen him do. Some of the stuff I’ve seen, highlights on Instagram, do not seem safe by any stretch of the imagination so either some of that stuff is completely reckless and dangerous, or they’re working RVD, which hopefully it’s not. I saw Christian bodyslam him on the steps, on a dangerous pointed angle iron of metal and the way he landed and everything, it just looked like it could possibly break you. I’ve seen a lot of bumps like that, so I guess that’s his niche, his gimmick maybe, kind of like Spike Dudley, I think of a newer 2023, 2024 version because if you look him up and look up his highlight reel, you’d pick him up for a chokeslam over the rope and throw him to the floor. If he truly isn’t hurt after stuff like that, then great job, I’m a mark because I look at that stuff like, it’s entertaining because I’m popping at it but at the same time, I feel for the kid and I wonder how long he can do that.

Allin revealed in his own interview that he nearly broke his neck on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)