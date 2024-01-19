Darby Allin is one of AEW’s most daring superstars, but even the former two-time TNT Champion knows that he is cutting it close.

Allin spoke with KSDK about the street fight tag team match from Dynamite Homecoming, where he and Sting defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in the show’s main event. At one point in the match, Allin was rag-dolled across the ring and his head whiplashed off the ropes. He reveals during the interview that he nearly broke his neck on the spot.

The thing with AEW is, you can expect the unexpected. I mean that, I’m not just trying to sell anything. Every week, there is crazy shenanigans going on. Last week, I almost broke my neck. This week, we have so much crazy stuff. Literally, it’s something different every week. We don’t play it safe. I was in town, I saw this arch, and I kind of want to jump off of it.

Allin was then asked whether he ever gets nervous when performing in the ring. This was his answer:

I never get nervous because I embrace going to the hospital. I live at the hospital.

Sting and Allin have an undefeated record as a tag team in AEW. Ahead of Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution in March the duo have made it their mission to capture the tag team titles.