Tyler Bate opens up about finally joining the WWE main roster.

The young Brit has been with the company for nearly seven years, and is a former NXT U.K. Champion, NXT U.K. tag team champion, NXT Heritage Cup Champion, and NXT tag team champion. He tells Metro that the decision for him to remain on the yellow-and-black brand for all this time was partly tactical.

Because I’ve been in wrestling so long, it’s almost like sometimes I forget how young I still am. Even though I’ve been here for seven years, I still have a lot of time. It’s finally like it got to the point like people were just like, ‘Come on. Let’s get Tyler on!’ So I’d rather that then, like, I’m ‘not ready for the main roster.’ It’s been like partly tactical.

He adds that all of his hard work is finally coming together, and that he’s super proud of what he has already accomplished.

A lifetime of work was all coming together. We both put a lot of pressure on ourselves with where we come from in representing British wrestling, and the style of British wrestling. Taking that to the main stage feels like a huge responsibility. But I feel like we’re both nailing it… [I was] super proud of how it went. It couldn’t have been more ideal for me.

Bate will be teaming with his longtime friend/rival Butch (fka Pete Dunne) on this evening’s WWE SmackDown. The duo will be taking on Pretty Deadly.