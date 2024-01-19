Randy Orton hitting an RKO continues to be one of pro-wrestling’s greatest crossovers, and now The Viper has done it once again.

Orton makes an appearance in Eladio Carrión’s new music video for a track entitled, “RKO.” In the video, Orton pops out of nowhere and hits his signature maneuver on a cameraman who is trying to take a photo of Eladio at the pitcher’s mound. The two then have a brief exchange, which ends with Orton kicking the unconscious cameraman on his way out.

WWE Legend, @RandyOrton features in the new Eladio Carrión music video for the song, ‘RKO’. This is brilliant pic.twitter.com/Ttbq31tCKj — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) January 19, 2024

Orton will be in action against Solo Sikoa on this evening’s WWE SmackDown. Check out the full music video below.