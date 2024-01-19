Ricky Starks opens up about his current spot in AEW.

The Absolute One is the current reigning tag team champion alongside Big Bill, who he was partnered up with after All In back in August of 2023. During a recent interview with Gabby AF, Starks states that he really enjoys working with Bill, but references himself as a singles wrestler and doesn’t want to be held down by a tag team. He adds that he and Bill have made “something out of nothing” with their run.

You know, me and Big Bill came together after All In with me as a manager and him as, me managing him, and then it turning into a tag team. It’s been fun, it’s been very cool to see how things have escalated. Me personally though, I always tell people that we aren’t a tag team. Yes we’re the Tag Team Champions, but we’re still singles wrestlers because I don’t want someone to think like — at the end of the day, he is a great dude to be with. We are just two co-workers just making it by. We’re tag team champions and we’ve really made something out of nothing and I think that’s something to be said for both of us in terms of our talent and ability. Yeah, I think people like it. They still wish that I was a singles competitor, but what we have right now, me and Big Bill, we’re making it pretty awesome I think.

Starks and Bill successfully defeated Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho at this past weekend’s Battle of the Belts IX television special. However, their next opponents may pose a bigger threat as Sting and Darby Allin have noted that they want to go after the tag team championship ahead of The Icon’s retirement.

