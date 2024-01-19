Nic Nemeth shocked the world when he popped up at NJPW WrestleKingdom 18 and TNA Hard To Kill, and the most ‘Wanted Man’ plans on making the most out of his time at both promotions.

Nemeth spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge. When the former multi-time I.C. Champion and World Champion was asked about potentially doing some work in AEW, he stated that he’d rather focus on NJPW and TNA at the moment.

I am very focused on New Japan and TNA right now. I have seen a few different people on both of those rosters that I am blown away with. Not doing moves, being awesome at wrestling. Some of them have bigger names, and some of them don’t have a name that’s really well-known all over the world yet. There’s a handful, there’s one or two in New Japan, and there’s five or six at TNA, that I have been watching very closely. I famously don’t watch wrestling, but I have been following and going, ‘This person is one big break away from being the next up-and-coming thing. How can I help them, but also make the show awesome?’ I sit here, almost like an accountant, going over numbers and stuff. How can I make this a bigger deal? How can I make TNA one percent even better than it already is? Here’s how. Here’s what I should do. Here’s the way to go, and I’m gonna prove it to everybody. I’m excited because I’ve been sitting around for six months, going, ‘When the hell do I get to start wrestling again?’ I feel fantastic. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve done 20 straight years with three TVs that I’ve missed. That is unparalleled. I’m gonna continue this. I might wrestle for 20 more.

Nemeth made his first appearance on TNA IMPACT last night. In NJPW, he is set to feud with IWGP Global Champion David Finlay.