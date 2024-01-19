Cody Rhodes looks back at his final promo in AEW.

The American Nightmare responded to the clip on social media, where he stated that he was privileged to have been able to say goodbye to the AEW audience with “these words.”

I’ll always feel privileged that I got to say goodbye with these words and the match that followed. Very fun/wild crowd and a fond memory.

In the promo, Cody, who was a former three-time TNT Champion in AEW, took shots at CM Punk, the Forbidden Door, Tony Khan, the WWE Performance Center, and claimed that he was as responsible for the rise of a non-WWE product as anybody else. He would return to WWE in 2022 and has since become one of the company’s top superstars.