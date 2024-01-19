NJPW books a big match.

New NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi will be taking on former seven-time world champion Kazuchika Okada in a singles-matchup at the February 11th New Beginning In Osaka event from the EDION Arena. Okada and Tanahashi have a historic rivalry that dates back to 2012, and together have headlined three WrestleKingdoms against one another.

The significance of this match is that it will be the last time the two face off as news broke yesterday that Okada would be departing NJPW once his contract expires at the end of January. The promotion has since revealed that he will be appearing for them up until the end of February.

The latest news on Okada is that he has received a significant offer from AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE or even TNA won’t attempt at bringing The Rainmaker in. A separate report yesterday indicated that Okada could potentially work the Royal Rumble matchup if he received permission from NJPW.