As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed the poster for Elimination Chamber earlier this morning on X (Twitter). The show will be taking place from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

What was also revealed in The Game’s post was that Elimination Chamber will have a 5am EST/2am PST start time in the United States. As always, the show will air on Peacock.

The most unforgiving, chaotic and brutal structure in @WWE heads down under for the first time ever…#WWEChamber: Perth emanates live from @OptusStadium on Feb. 24 @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/xU4yRg8gEA — Triple H (@TripleH) January 19, 2024

At this time there has not been a card released for Elimination Chamber but tickets are moving well according to WrestleTix, who reports that WWE is close to selling out their current setup.

WWE Elimination Chamber

Sat Feb 24 2024

Optus Stadium, Burswood, WA Available Tickets: 4,773

Current Setup: 49,414

Tickets Distributed: 44,641 +2,879 since the last update (7 days ago)

Days until show: 38

Three new sections have opened up, providing clues about the extent… pic.twitter.com/jVTUAzHcXM — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) January 18, 2024

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not expected for Elimination Chamber.