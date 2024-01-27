If Bianca Belair wins tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., which title will she go after?

“The EST of WWE” spoke about this exact subject during her appearance on the In The Kliq podcast to promote tonight’s show, which marks the first WWE premium live event of 2024.

“IYO SKY, she’s an amazing Champion but the title that IYO SKY is holding right now, she actually took from me and I was only able to hold that title for about 60 seconds before she cashed in on me,” Belair said of WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. “So I would love to get my revenge on her and get that title back and finally end this two-year-long feud that we’ve been going through.”

She continued, giving her thoughts on the other side of the coin, which would see her challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

“On the other hand, you have Rhea Ripley, who is at the at the mountaintop right now,” she said. “We both were on the cover of the 2K video game together. So it’d be really cool [if] we met at that mountaintop at the peak [of] WrestleMania.”

Belair added, “Then, she has Judgment Day. She has the guys in her group. Nobody has an answer for that. So if me and Rhea meet at WrestleMania and Judgment Day needs an answer to them, that’s the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. So there’s so many possibilities that you could put me with the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley and we can go after Judgment Day and take them down.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.