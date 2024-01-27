Tonight’s AEW Collision takes place from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana and features top stars in action like Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, FTR, The House of Black, Bryan Danielson, Serena Deeb, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Komander for the AEW International Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

-Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

-Serena Deeb in action

-Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

-FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black steel cage elimination match