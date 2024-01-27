One-half of the former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions will be competing in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The other half will not.

WWE released a post-SmackDown digital exclusive on Saturday morning that showed additional women rolling the giant golden tumbler to pick their entry numbers for tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

During the segment, Alba Fyre picked her number, but her partner, Isla Dawn, was informed by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that she will not be competing in the bout.

Dawn took to X after the segment to react.

“Hypothetically of course, if I wanted to get a hold of a lock of Nick Aldis’ hair, would anyone be able to help me out,” she wrote. “#JusticeForIsla#RevengeOnNick.”