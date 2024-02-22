WWE superstar Bianca Belair recently joined the Ring The Belle program to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on potentially getting an action figure that models her look at Survivor Series 2023. This is what she had to say on the subject:

I’ve always wanted to do the two braids, and I got to do it. So I’m hoping they make it into an action figure. So I’m always coming up with something new, innovative. I’m here to change the game.

Elsewhere in the interview, Belair spoke about whipping opponents with her hair in matches and how some fans think WWE pipe in noise when she does it. You can read her thoughts on that rumor here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)