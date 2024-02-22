Josh Alexander speaks about one of TNA’s biggest spotlights of the year.

Back in January TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace popped up as a competitor in the WWE women’s Royal Rumble matchup. Alexander gave his thoughts on this monumental moment for the Juggernaut during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

I watched it live, and the second her music hit, I got goosebumps. When she locked up with Trin [Trinity Fatu, who starred in TNA before returning to WWE], who I’ve been lucky enough to build a relationship with over the past year, I literally welled up. Seeing that moment for my friend Jordynne Grace, someone who tirelessly puts in work, she deserved that fanfare. It’s great for TNA, it’s great for her, and it’s great for our locker room. I thought she had the best performance of anyone in the Royal Rumble, and that is a testament to the talent that she is.

Grace had a fantastic showing in the Rumble, but was eventually eliminated by Nia Jax.

