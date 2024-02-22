CM Punk talks the crossover appeal between pro-wrestling and MMA.

The WWE superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with TNT Sports at UFC 298. Punk was asked about his meeting with Oban Elliot, who he heavily praised and said had a great future in the sport. He would then add how pro-wrestlers love MMA and MMA fighters love wrestling, as the two worlds are very close in stature.

Oh, he he was thrilled to meet me. I always think that’s funny because I’m always thrilled to meet the fighters, you know. You know, he was like bowing to me and stuff. It’s a two-way street. A lot of the fighters are wrestling fans. Most of the wrestlers are fighting fans. We all kind of work for the same company now. It’s TKO. So it’s weird. It’s like a big family atmosphere. What a great kid, too and I was stoked I got to see his debut in the UFC. I was stoked he won. I was happy he faced a little bit of adversity and he came out on top. He’s got a great attitude. I think he’s got a great future.

Elsewhere in the interview, Punk spoke about his two-fight MMA career and how he doesn’t have any regrets for chasing his dream. You can read about that here.

"My heart goes out to Alexander Volkanovski, to me he's still a champion" WWE superstar @CMPunk reacts after a blockbuster #UFC298 event and discusses his comeback from injury ✨ ️ @CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/bEL5VbQNdS — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 18, 2024

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)