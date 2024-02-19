CM Punk reflects on his two-fight UFC career.

The WWE superstar infamously fought for the top MMA promotion in 2016 and 2018, but was unable to win either bout. He was asked about his choice to fight for UFC during a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter. This is what he had to say.

Who ever thought I would fight in the UFC? I was afforded an opportunity by Lorenzo (Fertitta) and Dana (White) and I would be kicking myself to his day if I said ‘no’. I’m not a guy that lives with regret, I will seize opportunities whether someone on the internet thinks I deserve them or not. I work hard for my dreams and I will always chase them. I think a lot of clouds parted and time heals all wounds, so when it came back to wrestling it was just the right time.

Elsewhere in the interview, Punk explained how time heals all wounds in regards to his decision to return to WWE after famously walking away ten years ago. You can read about that here.

1-on-1 with CM Punk, who reacts to Ilia Topuria becoming the featherweight champion, why he returned to pro wrestling and his immediate thoughts on the UFC 300 main event. pic.twitter.com/BGbvdedWsg — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 18, 2024

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)