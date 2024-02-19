A top star for TNA is set to hit free agency later this year.

According to Fightful Select, Steve Maclin’s contract with TNA will be expiring this May. He joined the company back when it was still IMPACT in 2020, and quickly emerged as one of its top stars, which included a run as the promotion’s world heavyweight champion. Prior to that, Maclin worked for WWE as a member of the Forgotten Sons.

At this time it is not known if Maclin and TNA have had any negotiations about a potentially extension. Maclin’s wife, Deonnna Purrazzo, left TNA at the beginning of the year and now wrestles for AEW.

