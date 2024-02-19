Tonight’s episode WWE Raw takes place from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and features a stacked card, including GUNTHER defending the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso.

WWE has since released a new post on social media revealing that the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre singles-matchup will open the Raw broadcast.

BREAKING: #WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP just announced that @CodyRhodes vs. @DMcIntyreWWE will KICK OFF RAW TONIGHT! Also, @ImChelseaGreen will get her chance to go to #WWEChamber when she competes in the Last Chance Battle Royal Qualifier TONIGHT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Tfg8g7GDwy — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2024

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (champion) vs. Jey Uso

DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), The Miz & R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Last Chance Battle Royal To Qualify For Women’s Elimination Chamber: Shayna Baszler vs. Michin vs. Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega

Singles Match: Chad Gable vs. Ivar