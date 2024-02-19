The Rock says…start your engines.

That’s right. The Great One served as the Grand Marshal for today’s NASCAR Daytona 500 race, the biggest race that NASCAR offers and the official start to the NASCAR season. Prior to things kicking off Rocky spoke about the passionate fans of the sport while speaking with FOX.

Grand Marshal Dwayne @TheRock Johnson loves the energy that #NASCAR fans bring to the #DAYTONA500. Coverage starts at 4p ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/GdAEc5yVGJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2024

The Daytona 500 is now underway, but not before The Rock kicked things off in the most Rocky way.

ENGINES ARE FIRED FOR THE 66TH DAYTONA 500!@TheRock gets us fired up for the 2024 season with the most famous words in motorsports. 200 laps. 500 miles. The green flag is next.#NASCAR #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Ew2PrEIbUI — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) February 19, 2024

Following his role as Grand Marshall he took to social media and wrote the following:

My absolute honor to give this command with the respect and energy it deserves. Over 100,000 fans in silence until I say the word engines, as the drivers fire up at the same time. This whole thing gave me chills. THANK YOU fans, drivers, teams and @NASCAR. I will never forget this. If you need the People’s Champ again, you know where to find me