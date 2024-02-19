Eric Bischoff is a fan of many things in wrestling, but The Rock’s latest heel turn in WWE is not one of them.

The Hall of Famer and former WCW President spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Strictly Business podcast. When asked to give his thoughts about Rocky joining The Bloodline and aligning with Roman Reigns Bischoff said the following:

Let’s see how it plays out. I’m having a hard time. My visceral reaction is: ew, why? No. But, look, he’s an amazing performer and if that’s what Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has decided that’s what he wants to do, then I would definitely give him the benefit of the doubt. Let’s see where it goes.

Elsewhere on one of his podcast, Bischoff gave his thoughts on the upcoming AEW Big Business event, the one that will most likely feature the debut of Mercedes Moné. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)