Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff shared his prediction for the AEW Dynamite: Big Business episode with the expected debut of Mercedes Mone. He thinks they’ll draw 875,000 viewers, if not 880,000 viewers.

“You know, you may see a bump, I’m sure. She’s got a lot of fans out there. So yeah, she’ll get a bump. Do I think it will break a million? They may not get 900, which is a win. And in today’s environment, anything over seven, or anything over 800, is, you know, cause for celebration, I guess. So little better than that, depending on what they’re up against. But you know, basketball right now doesn’t matter. It’s like, and it’s early season, basketball doesn’t start mattering until later on in the season. So, depending on what they’re up against, 875, maybe 880, somewhere near there. And it’ll go right back down to whatever it’s been. Within three weeks. That’d be it.”

