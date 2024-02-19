The Rock appears in a new commercial advertisement for ZOA Energy.

The Great One teased on Friday that something big was going to be unveiled on February 19th. Well, that happened to be the Bloodline Member’s collaboration with ZOA Energy, where he drinks the beverage and displays “BIG DWAYNE ENERGY,” which is the tagline for the product.

ZOA is the only energy drink packing BD(wayne)E Every sip is stacked with:

GREAT TASTE

⚡️ ELECTROLYTES

B & C VITAMINS

ZERO SUGAR

BIG DWAYNE ENERGY EVERYONE has #BigDwayneEnergy

#ZOAEnergy #BigDwayneEnergy #BigDEnergy pic.twitter.com/1Ng9Qql0jf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 19, 2024

When he’s not appearing in ads The Rock is tearing WWE audiences to pieces, especially after he turned heeled and officially aligned with Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.