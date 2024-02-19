Good news to start this Monday.

NFL legend and former WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael is feeling better after receiving antibiotics at the hospital. The Chicago Bear, who won the Super Bowl back in 1985, went to the hospital this weekend due to an pneumonia. Wrestling fans remember him for his extensive WCW run, where he was a former U.S. Champion and a member of the Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair.

The update was given on social media by Jarrett Payton, son of Chicago Bear great Walter Payton.

Update on Steve McMichael: Great news – Mongo is feeling better and he's responding well to the antibiotics. The hope is to have him back at home on Tuesday. Please keep sending up your thoughts and prayers for Steve and his family. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 18, 2024

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS back in 2021. Wrestling Headlines is happy to hear that he is doing better, and continues to wish him the best of health.