GUNTHER continues to make history.

The Ring General has now held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for 619 days, which long surpassed the longest single-reign held by the Honky Tonk Man. However, with today passing GUNTHER will also surpass Pedro Morales, who held the I.C. Championship for a combined 618 days through multiple runs. What is even more impressive is that GUNTHER has done it all with one reign.

GUNTHER will be putting the WWE I.C. title on the line later this evening when he battles Jey Uso on Raw.