Hiroshi Tanahashi knows what NJPW needs.

NJPW named The Ace as its new president toward the tail end of 2023, a move that hopes to get the Japanese promotion back on track. Unfortunately, two of the companies biggest names (Will Ospreay & Kazuchika Okada) are leaving for new ventures elsewhere, which leaves a big hole in its main event scene. Tanahashi knows this, and tells Inside The Ropes that making new stars is at the top of the list of things he will be focusing on as president.

This is a star driven business, and we need to make new stars. That goes beyond success in the ring as well- mainstream awareness and name value is the key to success. I want more of our wrestlers becoming household names.

Tanahashi’s in-ring career is also coming to an end, but the 47-year-old isn’t done quite yet. He defeated Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleKingdom 18 to become the new NJPW Television Champion.

