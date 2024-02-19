NJPW legend and current NJPW Television Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about his new role as the NJPW President, as well as what his goals will be for 2024. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his new duties as president have come with a learning process:

It’s been a real learning process. On top of taking the new role, there’s been a lot going on in the last month with Kazuchika Okada deciding to leave as well. But I’ve been throwing myself into it every day, picking up a lot of knowledge, and giving the fans a little stability and reassurance as well. I think what this new role can mean is something that we’re all finding out as we go, and we’ll continue to be on that journey together.

How his biggest goal will be to expand NJPW in Asia: