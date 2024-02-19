Nia Jax explains her logic as to how she can destroy the infamous “What” chants that pro-wrestling fans have shouted ever since the Steve Austin days.

The WWE star and former women’s champion spoke on this topic during an interview with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, where she talked about getting fans “off the beat,” that way the “What” chant is harder for them to take over a promo.

No, it isn’t. It was literally like, ‘F these people.’ [laughs]. Yeah, F them, and I just thought, ‘let’s see what happens if you get them out of their beat.’ People that do, they do have something in the back of their head, maybe I should start doing that. The ‘What’ has been coming in on my promos a little bit more lately.

