Nia Jax returned in the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2023.

But it could have happened in 2022.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the WWE Superstar spoke about being offered a spot in the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2022, but not being ready for a return to the ring quite yet at that time.

“I was offered a spot the year before and I said, in more colorful language, ‘No,'” she said. “I wasn’t in a mindset to be in the Royal Rumble.”

She continued, “Last year, I was definitely in more of a place. It was great. I’m glad I did it. At first, I wasn’t thinking of coming back and doing it full-time, but once I got out there and felt the crowd, I was like, ‘Maybe I should get back in shape and see what happens.’”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.