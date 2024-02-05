WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results 2/4/24

F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin In The Finals Of The 2024 Dusty Cup

Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Breakker backs Hayes into the turnbuckles. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Strong lockup. Breakker applies a side headlock. Hayes whips Breakker across the ring. Breakker drops Hayes with a shoulder tackle. Hayes tags in Williams. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Breakker grabs a side headlock. Williams whips Breakker across the ring. Williams drops down on the canvas. Williams leapfrogs over Breakker. Breakker with a running shoulder tackle. Breakker tags in Corbin. Williams with Two Dropkicks. A pier six brawl ensues in the center of the ring. The Wolf Dogs regroup on the outside. Wiliams with a gut punch. Williams uppercuts Corbin. Williams with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a one count. Corbin kicks Williams in the chest. Corbin kicks the left knee of Williams. Williams tags in Hayes. Hayes is throwing haymakers at Corbin. Hayes thrust kicks the midsection of Corbin. Hayes with a Chop/Haymaker Combination. Hayes fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Corbin goes for The Burning Hammer, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes sends Corbin shoulder first into the steel ring post. Williams with a Pop Up Haymaker. Hayes SuperKicks Breakker. Hayes delivers The Fade Away. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Breakker turns a Vertical Suplex into a Cutter. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker applies a front face lock. Breakker tags in Corbin. Breakker with a leaping shoulder tackle. Hayes drops down on the canvas. Corbin with an Inside Out Lariat. Corbin poses for the crowd. Corbin punches Hayes. Corbin whips Hayes back first into the steel ring post. Corbin tags in Breakker. Breakker tees off on Hayes. Breakker taunts Williams. Hayes is displaying his fighting spirit. Hayes whips Breakker across the ring. Breakker ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Breakker with a running clothesline. Breakker applies a rear chin lock. Hayes with heavy bodyshots. Breakker drives his knee into the midsection of Hayes. Breakker with The Vertical Suplex for a one count. Breakker tags in Corbin. Corbin stomps on Hayes’ chest. Corbin is choking Hayes with his boot. Hayes with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Corbin scores the elbow knockdown. Corbin tags in Breakker. Assisted Powerslam for a two count. Breakker goes back to the rear chin lock. Hayes with heavy bodyshots. Breakker stops Hayes in his tracks. Breakker takes a swipe at Williams. Breakker catches Hayes in mid-air. Breakker with a Release Belly to Back Suplex. Hayes uses his feet to create separation.

Williams and Corbin are tagged in. Wiliams with two leg lariats. Williams is throwing haymakers at Corbin. Williams with two leaping clotheslines. Williams starts favoring his left knee. Williams drops Corbin with The Book End for a two count. Williams tags in Hayes. Hayes with a Slingshot Senton. Hayes with a Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Corbin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes side steps Corbin into the turnbuckles. Breakker tags himself in. Corbin goes for Deep Six, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Williams sends Corbin tumbling to the floor. Williams with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Hayes hits The First 48 for a two count. Breakker with a German Suplex/Fallaway Slam Combination. Breakker tags in Corbin. Corbin lands The SomerSault Plancha. Corbin with a Diving Clothesline off the second rope for a two count. Corbin delivers a pair of Deep Sixes for a two count. Corbin tags in Breakker. Breakker kicks Williams out of the ring. Breakker with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Breakker rolls Williams back into the ring. Williams sends Corbin crashing into the canvas. Hayes with an Elevated Gourdbuster. Hayes goes for Nothing But Net, but Corbin gets in the way. Corbin goes for The End Of Days, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker to Corbin. Breakker connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin via Pinfall

Second Match: DIJAK vs. Joe Gacy In A No Disqualification Match

Both guys start swinging for the fences after the bell rings. Dijak with clubbing blows to Gacy’s back. Gacy attacks the midsection of Dijak. Dijak drops Gacy with a Lariat. Dijak with a Release Bodyslam for a one count. Gacy dumps Dijak out of the ring. Gacy lands The Suicide Dive. Gacy launches multiple weapons into the ring. Dijak drives his knee into the midsection of Gacy. Dijak slams Gacy’s head on the steel ring steps. Gacy with a quick elbow strike. Gacy repeatedly slams Dijak’s head on the ring stairs. Gacy with two knife edge chops. Gacy has Dijak sitting on a chair. Gacy with a Running Cannonball Strike off the ring steps. Gacy sets up a table on the floor. Gacy punches Dijak in the ribs. Gacy sends Dijak back first into the ring steps. Gacy pours thousands of toys on the table. Dijak fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dijak drops Gacy with The Cyclone Boot. Dijak rolls Gacy back into the ring. Dijak hooks the outside leg for a one count. Gacy tells Dijak to bring it.

Dijak kicks Gacy in the face. Dijak transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dijak with The Death Valley Driver for a one count. Gacy starts laughing at Dijak. Dijak puts the trash can over Gacy’s head. Dijak repeatedly kicks Gacy in the face. Gacy refuses to stay down. Djijak with an Elbow Drop. Dijak talks smack to Gacy. Gacy uses the trash can as a battering ram. Gacy with repeated headbutts in the corner. Gacy with a Saito Suplex. Gacy follows that with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Gacy levels Dijak with The Body Avalanche. Dijak reverses out of the irish whip from Gacy. Gacy launches Dijak over the top rope. Gacy sends Dijak crashing through the table on the floor. Gacy rolls Dijak back into the ring. Dijak Chokeslams Gacy into the steel chair for a two count. Gacy punches Dijak in the back. Gacy with The Avalanche German Suplex for a two count. Gacy wraps duct tape around Dijak’s eyes. Gacy delivers a series of kendo stick shots. Dijak avoids The Upside Down. Dijak hits Feast Your Eyes. Dijak removes the duct tape. Gacy is playing mind games with Dijak. Gacy ducks a clothesline from Dijak. Gacy with a DDT on the chair. Gacy with The Flying Splash for a two count. Dijak attacks Gacy with the night stick. Dijak connects with Feast Your Eyes to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIJAK via Pinfall

– Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail are elated with the success of the sales of the 2024 Chase U Calendars.

Third Match: The Family vs. OTM w/Scrypts In A Six Person Mixed Tag Team Match

The Family attacks OTM before the bell rings. Parker shoves Rizzo. Rizzo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Forearm Exchange. Nima throws Angelo into the ringside barricade. Parker sends Rizzo to the corner. Parker with two overhand chops. Parker with a Springboard Leg Drop. Parker poses for the crowd. Rizzo with a Lou Thez Press. Rizzo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Angelo and Nima are tagged in. Price with a running forearm smash. Price whips Angelo across the ring. Price with a knee lift. Nima stomps on the midsection of Angelo. Nima reverses out of the irish whip from Angelo. Lorenzo tags himself in. Angelo bodyslams Nima. Assisted Senton Splash. Stereo Mafia Punches. The referee is losing control of the match. Cannonball Party. Angelo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angelo slams Nima’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Lorenzo with a gut punch. Nima HeadButts Lorenzo. Lorenzo with rapid fire bodyshots. Nima launches Lorenzo over the top rope. Lorenzo rocks Nima with a forearm smash.

Lorenzo gets distracted by Scrypts. Parker knocks Lorenzo off the ring apron. Price with clubbing blows to Lorenzo’s back. Price and Lorenzo are trading back and forth shots. Price with a Falling Sledge onto the apron. Price applies a rear chin lock. Lorenzo backs Price into the turnbuckles. Price tags in Nima. Double Forearm. Nima kicks Lorenzo in the face. Lorenzo with heavy bodyshots. Nima answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nima dumps Lorenzo face first on the canvas. Nima tags in Price. Lorenzo is displaying his fighting spirit. Price stops Lorenzo in his tracks. Price drives Lorenzo back first into the turnbuckles. Price is mauling Lorenzo in the corner. Price clotheslines Lorenzo over the top rope. Scrypts attacks Lorenzo behind the referee’s back. Price hooks the outside leg for a two count. Price tags in Nima. Nima targets the midsection of Lorenzo. Nima tags in Price.

Double Samoan Drop for a two count. Price dumps Angelo out of the ring. Parker with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Price tags in Nima. Assisted Powerslam for a two count. Nima is raining down forearms across the back of Lorenzo’s neck. Nima applies the chin bar. Nima punches Lorenzo in the back. Nima tags in Price. Lorenzo kicks Nima in the chest. Lorenzo rolls under a clothesline from Price. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Angelo with two clotheslines. Angelo with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Angelo ducks under two clotheslines from Nima. Angelo with The Butterfly Suplex. Angelo drops Price with The Spinebuster. Parker slaps Angelo in the face. Rizzo tackles Parker. Angelo clotheslines Nima over the top rope. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Rizzo with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Angelo rolls Price back into the ring. Angelo punches Scrypts in mid-air. Angelo delivers another SpineBuster. Angelo connects with The Forget About It to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Family via Pinfall

– Kiana James & Izzi Dame Vignette.

– Carmelo Hayes tells Trick Williams that he needed to take a bullet for him tonight. Trick needs to slay the dragon. That’s the play. Trick is grateful for Melo having his back. He wants him by his side during the main event.

Fourth Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Valkyria with a waist lock takedown. Front Face Lock Exchange. Valkyria scores the ankle pick. Valkyria cartwheels around Perez. Test Of Strength. Rollup Exchange. Valkyria applies a wrist lock. Valkyria transitions into an arm-bar. Valkyria with an arm-bar takedown. Valkyria pulls Perez down to the mat. Valkyria applies a top wrist lock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscisssors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perez applies a side headlock. Perez runs around Valkyria. Valkyria drops Perez with a shoulder tackle. Perez drops down on the canvas. Perez leapfrogs over Valkyria. Perez with a side headlock takeover. Perez ducks a clothesline from Valkyria. Perez with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Perez pops back on her feet. Perez goes for The Suicide Dive, but Valkyria counters with a forearm smash. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Valkyria rolls Perez back into the ring. Valkyria goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Perez ducks out of the way.

Perez with a Lou Thez Press. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez slams Valkyria’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Perez is raining down forearms in the corner. Perez with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Perez with a Double Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Valkyria kicks Perez in the face. Valkyria with a Running Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Perez with an inside cradle for a two count. Valkyria blocks The Spinning Back Kick. Valkyria with a Release German Suplex. Perez slaps Valkyria in the chest. Perez with clubbing blows to Valkyria’s chest. Perez hits Pop Rocks for a two count. Lola Vice storms into the ring and she’s cashing in her breakout tournament contract. Vice drops Valkyria with The Spinning Heel Kick. Second Rollup Exchange. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice blocks Pop Rocks. Vice applies The Sleeper Hold.

Perez rolls Vice over for a two count. Vice delivers The Windmill Kick for a two count. Vice applies The Triangle Choke. Valkyria with The Flying Splash for a two count. Valkyria unloads a flurry of strikes. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vice fires back with a series of kicks. Forearm Exchange. Vice with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Vice with Two Running Hip Attacks. Perez side steps Vice into the turnbuckles. Perez with a Running Knee Strike. Perez with a DDT/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Perez lands Two Suicide Dives. Perez goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Valkyria counters with The Night Witch for a two count. Vice tried to steal the victory from Valkyria. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with The Sunset Flip. Vice drops Valkyria with The Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Vice applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Valkyria rolls Vice over for a two count. Valkyria with The Spinning Heel Kick. Perez rolls Valkyria over for a two count. Perez connects with Pop Rocks for a two count. Tatum Paxley attacks Perez from behind. Valkyria avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyria plants Vice with The Night Witch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

– NXT Battleground will take place on May 26th from Savannah, Georgia. Plus, the annual NXT Roadblock TV Special will take place on March 5th.

Fifth Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Lee dropkicks Femi to the floor. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Lee is throwing haymakers at Femi. Lee kicks Femi in the face. Femi drives Lee face first into the ring apron. Femi rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Femi carries Lee up the steel ring steps. Lee with a running dropkick. Lee tees off on Femi. Femi shoves Lee. Femi launches Lee over the top rope. Lee with an Apron Enzuigiri. Femi catches Lee in mid-air. Lee sends Femi face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Lee with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Femi with The One-Arm Slam. Femi repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Femi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Femi kicks Lee in the back. Femi is choking Lee with his boot. Femi with a Big Biel Throw. Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Femi with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Lee slaps Femi in the chest. Femi sends Lee crashing to the outside. Lee gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Femi with Three Uranage BackBreakers for a two count. Lee decks Femi with a JawBreaker. Lee SuperKicks Femi. Lee goes for Operation Dragon, but Femi blocks it. Lee applies The Octopus Stretch. Femi bites the top rope which forces the break. Femi blocks The Sunset Flip. Lee kicks Femi in the face. Lee thrust kicks the midsection of Femi. Lee SuperKicks Femi. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee drops Femi with The Tornado DDT. Lee with a Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count.

Lee with Two Corner Dropkicks. Lee follows that with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Lee ascends to the top turnbuckle. Femi with a straight right hand. Lee answers with The Apron Enzuigiri. Lee hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Femi blocks The Running Headscissors Takeover. Lee with The V-Trigger. Femi slaps Lee in the chest. Femi goes for a Chokeslam, but Lee counters with a DDT on the floor. Femi pulls Lee out of the ring. Femi Chokeslams Lee through the chair. Femi rolls Lee back into the ring. Femi goes for a PowerBomb, but Lee counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Femi with an Inside Out Lariat. Femi dumps Lee face first on the top turnbuckle. Femi with a Toss Slam. Femi connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

– Coming up this week on NXT, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe will battle with Nathan Frazer & Axiom. Plus, Lexis King collides with Riley Osborne.

– Roxanne Perez gets into a backstage brawl with Lola Vice.

Sixth Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams w/Carmelo Hayes For The WWE NXT Championship

Williams dodges The Running Boot. Williams is throwing haymakers at Dragunov. Dragunov unloads two knife edge chops. Williams grabs the right arm of Dragunov. Williams bodyslams Dragunov. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Williams with a back elbow smash. Dragunov swats away a dropkick from Williams. Williams blocks The German Suplex. WIlliams dropkicks Dragunov. Williams whips Dragunov across the ring. Williams goes for a Pop Up Haymaker, but Dragunov counters with an Enzuigiri. Dragunov drops Williams with The Constantine Special. Dragunov is busted open. Dragunov is lighting up Williams chest. Dragunov with clubbing boot scrapes. Williams is bleeding from the mouth. Dragunov with The Face Wash. Dragunov talks smack to the crowd. Dragunov kicks Williams in the face. Williams fights from underneath. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Dragunov applies a rear chin lock. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Williams gets back to a vertical base. Williams with a single leg takedown. Dragunov kicks Williams in the face. Dragunov with a Running Boot that sends Williams tumbling to the floor. Dragunov with a Snap German Suplex on the floor. Dragunov hits The Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Hayes helps Williams get back on his feet.

Dragunov with The Coast To Coast Dropkick for a two count. Dragunov with a Running Lariat for a two count. Williams slaps Dragunov in the face. Dragunov responds with repeated palm strikes. Williams tells Dragunov to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Williams goes for The Discus Boot, but Dragunov counters with a PowerBomb. Dragunov goes for The H-Bomb, but Williams counters with The Enzuigiri. Williams with The First 48. Second Forearm Exchange. Williams with Two Leg Lariats. Williams whips Dragunov across the ring. Williams with The Flapjack. Williams goes for The Book End, but Dragunov counters with a deep arm-drag. Dragunov and Williams are trading back and forth shots. Williams with a Leaping Clothesline. Williams is raining down punches in the corner. Dragunov fires back with three chops. Williams uppercuts Dragunov over the top rope. Dragunov drives Williams back first into the apron. Williams fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Williams delivers The Book End off the apron.

Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Hayes talks smack to Dragunov. Dragunov shoves Hayes. Dragunov with a clubbing blow which inadvertently makes Hayes drop Williams with a chop block. Williams with a Back Body Drop. Williams follows that with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Williams nails Dragunov with The H-Bomb for a two count. Dragunov PowerBombs Williams. Dragunov connects with Two H-Bombs for a two count. Williams avoids The Torpedo Moscow. Williams with The Windmill Kick for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Hayes. Williams accidentally knocks Hayes off the apron. Williams lands The Trick Knee for a two count. Williams blocks The German Suplex. Dragunov with a Pump Knee Strike. Dragunov scores another H-Bomb. Dragunov drags Williams to the corner. Dragunov goes for The Super H-Bomb, but Williams gets his knees up in the air. Dragunov plants Williams with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory. After the match, Hayes offers Williams some encouragement. Right as Williams turns his back, Hayes delivers a vicious chop block. Hayes starts smashing the left knee of Williams with a steel chair. Hayes stands tall over Williams as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 398 of The Hoots Podcast