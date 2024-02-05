WWE are pleased with The Wolf Dogs.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE officials have taken notice and have been won over by the new tag-team run of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.

In early January, it was announced that Breakker and Corbin would be joining forces in the annual Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, and they are set to competing the finals of the tourney against the team of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

Several important names within WWE have reportedly taken notice of how the team have gotten over in such a small amount of time. Specifically the January 23 episode of the show, it was noted that many executives in NXT were openly talking about how the team is clearly winning over the audience.

One specific source is reporting that Corbin has been “all class” since starting his latest run on the WWE NXT brand, and has not “treated the move as a demotion” at all.

There had been discussions within the company about keeping the team together longer than originally planned, however Breakker is expected to make his full-time move to the WWE main roster starting with Monday’s episode of RAW.