Mandy Rose reveals she had a big spender on her FanTime account.

The former WWE superstar, who was famously fired from the company for the risky content she shared on her FanTime Page, spoke about what she is currently up to during an interview with the Power Alphas Podcast. Rose says that there was one subscriber to her FanTime page that actually spent $55,000 on her content.

I’ve had one person, I won’t say any names, one person, and this is on FanTime, spent $55,000 on me. So I’m like, wow, what does he do for a living that he’s able to spend this kind of money on one person? $55,000, and it was definitely over a little time period. But it was wild. So thank you. So it is kind of crazy.

Rose was a former NXT Women’s Champion, and was in the midst of a record reign with the title prior to her dropping the gold and immediately being let go after. A return has been discussed by both sides, but nothing has come of those talks as of yet. Check out her full interview below.

